Finishing 2nd last season was like hitting the post: Roberto Firmino

Roberto Firmino likened Liverpool's second-place finish in the English Premier League last season to hitting the post.

The Reds came agonisingly close to their first league title since 1989/90 but finished one point adrift of champions Manchester City.

Liverpool's points tally of 97 was the third-highest in EPL history, and the most of any runners-up.

This season, the Reds are running away with the title, having won all but one of their 21 league matches, as they boast a 14-point lead over second-placed City with a game in hand.

It is the best start of any team in the history of Europe's top five leagues.

The only side to have denied Liverpool maximum points this season were Manchester United at Old Trafford last October.

Ahead of the return fixture at Anfield on Monday morning (Singapore time), Reds striker Firmino described last season's title anguish, telling Premier League Productions: "Last year, we hit the post in the Premier League. We were upset, of course, that we didn't win.

"We have a chance this season, it's in our hands... We need to keep it up."

Explaining how the Reds have improved from last season, fellow Brazilian Alisson told Premier League Productions: "I think the difference from last season, which was already a victorious season, is consistency.

"Defensive and offensive consistency, and a consistent mentality. Our team have a winning mindset."

Despite Liverpool's amazing season, ex-United defender Wes Brown believes his old side can stop the Reds juggernaut.

He told Sky Sports: "It's going to be difficult against this Liverpool side but... we've beaten some of the best teams this season and I think we have a chance of doing it again."