Finland sees spike in Covid-19 cases after fans return from Russia

Finnish football fans returning from Russia after Euro 2020 matches have caused an increase in their country's daily Covid-19 cases, Finnish health authorities said yesterday.

Finland suffered defeats by Russia and Belgium in St Petersburg this month and nearly 100 infections have since been recorded at two border crossings, mostly among returning fans, authorities said.

The daily number of new cases has since risen from around 50 to over 100.

"These are people who have been at the games. Clearly, it has spread surprisingly well there, considering that Finns have mostly interacted with each other but contracted the virus in just a few days," Risto Pietikainen, chief physician for the hospital district covering the main crossing point, told Reuters.