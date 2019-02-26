Fiorentina draw 3-3, thanks to 10st-min penalty

Fiorentina's Jordan Veretout converted a penalty, awarded after a VAR review which took nearly five minutes, in the 11th minute of stoppage time to draw 3-3 with Inter Milan in an extraordinary Serie A game yesterday morning (Singapore time).

Federico Chiesa's shot hit Davide D'Ambrosio in the sixth minute of stoppage time and referee Rosario Abisso immediately pointed to the spot. The decision was greeted by furious protests from Inter, who claimed it hit the defender's chest.

However, after consulting with the VAR, the referee eventually confirmed his original decision.

Veretout calmly slotted home to equalise.

Third-placed Inter had earlier benefited from two VAR decisions as they had a penalty awarded to them and Fiorentina a goal disallowed.