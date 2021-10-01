Firing Barca coach Koeman not the solution: De Jong

A 3-0 defeat at Benfica in the Champions League yesterday morning (Singapore time) heaped more pressure on Barcelona's under-pressure coach Ronald Koeman, but midfielder Frenkie de Jong said sacking him would not solve the club's problems.

Darwin Nunez's double and a smart finish from Rafa Silva inflicted a second straight 3-0 Champions League defeat on Barca, who had also lost to Bayern Munich at the Nou Camp.

It is the first time since 2000 that Barca have lost back-to-back group games in the Champions League. That was also the last time they failed to make the tournament's knockout stage.

Koeman's tactics will again come under scrutiny, with Gerard Pique substituted after just 33 minutes, seemingly to avoid picking up another yellow card, only for Eric Garcia to be sent off late on for a second booking.

De Jong, Barcelona's most creative player for the first half an hour, was also shifted into central defence to replace Pique.

Barcelona president Joan Laporta backed Koeman last week but said the board would not shirk tough decisions if they needed to be made.

But de Jong said: "I don't think changing the coach is the solution. I can't talk about Koeman; it's not my place."

Koeman said the players were still behind him but added that he did not know if the board felt the same after the Benfica game.