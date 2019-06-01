Football

Firmino fit to play in Champions League final

Liverpool forward Roberto Firmino is fit to play against Tottenham Hotspur.PHOTO: REUTERS
Jun 01, 2019 11:37 am

Liverpool forward Roberto Firmino is fit for the Champions League final against Tottenham Hotspur despite missing the end of the English Premier League season, manager Juergen Klopp confirmed on Friday.

“From his point of view, yes, he is ready,” Klopp said at a press conference in Madrid on Friday, just before his squad, with Firmino, trained on the pitch at the Metropolitano Stadium.

However, Klopp refused to say whether Firmino – who has been struggling with a groin problem – would start, joking that he would only do so if Tottenham boss Mauricio Pochettino revealed his line-up.

“If Poch afterwards says the exact line-up then call me, then you will know. If not, I thought I’d keep at least a few question marks open.”

Klopp added: “He is fit, he has trained, you will see him later, he is here, and if nothing happens from the moment when he left the plane to now, then he should be fine.”

The Brazilian did not feature in Liverpool’s last three matches and before that only came on as a late substitute in their 3-0 victory over Barcelona in the first leg of the semi-final. – AFP

