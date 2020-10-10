Firmino scores twice as Brazil batter Bolivia 5-0

Brazil’s captain Casemiro put their impressive 5-0 win over Bolivia down to the single-minded way the five-time world champions addressed their opening World Cup qualifier in Sao Paulo on Saturday morning (Oct 10, Singapore time).

“Without a doubt, we have to highlight the fact that we took this seriously,” the Real Madrid midfielder said.

“At no time did we try any funny stuff, we were always respectful. That’s football, if you have the opportunity, then try and score more. We took this game 100 per cent seriously.”

Brazil overran Bolivia and could have scored more but for profligate finishing and decent goalkeeping.

Everton and Marquinhos both missed golden opportunities during the first three minutes but the latter eventually broke the deadlock with a header after 16 minutes.

Roberto Firmino then added goals either side of half-time before an own goal from Jose Maria Carrasco and a fifth from Philippe Coutinho completed what was the perfect start for the home side.

The result takes Brazil to the top of the South American qualifying group after just one game, ahead of Colombia, who beat Venezuela 3-0; Uruguay, who needed a controversial late goal to overcome Chile 2-1 a day earlier; and Argentina, who beat Ecuador thanks to a Lionel Messi penalty.

Brazil now go to Lima to play Peru on Wednesday morning, but Casemiro warned their latest triumph will count for nothing against the in-form Peruvians.

“I think there’s always room for improvement, what’s important is getting used to playing together,” he said.



“We’ll adapt better as we play more games. That’s what is important. We deserve congratulations today. We were always looking for goals.” – REUTERS