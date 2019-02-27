Firmino's injury not as bad as initially feared

There was relief in the Liverpool camp yesterday when it emerged that forward Roberto Firmino could be back sooner rather than later.

The Brazilian, who left Old Trafford on crutches after rolling his right ankle during last Sunday's 0-0 draw, could even feature against Watford tomorrow morning (Singapore time).

Liverpool manager Juergen Klopp said: "(Firmino's injury) was not as serious as we thought at first. If Bobby goes down and leaves the pitch, it is always a bad sign because he is a pretty hard boy.

"Because we play tomorrow, it will be very close for that, but he has a big chance for the derby."

When asked about Firmino's chances of playing against Watford, Klopp added: "Because it is Bobby, I would say 'yes', but I don't know if I would use that chance. Writing him off is a big mistake because he recovers pretty quickly."

Klopp will also check on the fitness of midfielder Naby Keita, who missed training on Monday due to illness.

He added that Croatian defender Dejan Lovren is recovering well after suffering a hamstring injury, but won't be available for selection against Watford.

Watford are on a roll, having won their last three matches and Klopp said it would be a mistake to focus on the Merseyside Derby against Everton at Goodison Park next Monday morning instead of tomorrow's match.

Said Klopp: "I really don't think ever in the history of football has a manager thought about a game on Sunday when they play on Wednesday.

"Against the top-six (sides), (Watford) don't have a lot of possession but they are a good counter-attacking threat, good from set-pieces and second balls."

The German was also asked about former Liverpool manager Brendan Rodgers' impending appointment as boss of Leicester City.

Klopp, who moved into Rodgers' Formby home after replacing him at Anfield in 2015, quipped: "As long as he doesn't go to Everton, I am fine as he would want his house back, but Leicester is too far for that!"