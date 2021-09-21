Football

First defeat for Mourinho’s Roma

Sep 21, 2021 06:00 am

Jose Mourinho suffered his first defeat as AS Roma coach after his side lost 3-2 to Hellas Verona in a Serie A game yesterday morning (Singapore time).

A second-half volley from Verona captain Davide Faraoni ended Roma's perfect start to the season, as his side bagged their first win of the campaign.

Lorenzo Pellegrini had given Roma a half-time lead with a back-heel flick, but the hosts hit back with goals from Antonin Barak and Gianluca Caprari.

Roma levelled through Ivan Ilic's 58th-minute own goal, before Faraoni scored Verona's winner five minutes later.

Meanwhile, Juventus and AC Milan drew 1-1. - REUTERS

