Fit-again Anthony Martial gives Ole Gunnar Solskjaer a reason to smile

The return of Anthony Martial has been a much-awaited one for Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.

The French striker scored for the second successive match in their 3-1 win over Norwich City yesterday morning (Singapore time) for their first away victory in this season's English Premier League.

Last Thursday, Martial also scored as United defeated Partizan Belgrade 1-0 in a Europa League match in Serbia.

Said Solskjaer: "He's a top striker and to have him back fit, smiling, enjoying his football - that's a big thing for us.

"He's clever in his movement. We feel Anthony is an important player for us and we've felt the effect of him not being there. So, of course, I'm pleased to have him back and scoring goals."

Goals by Scott McTominay and Marcus Rashford put United in control by half-time. But they could have been out of sight had Tim Krul not saved Rashford and Martial's spot-kicks, which were awarded after VAR interventions.

Onel Hernandez pulled one back for Norwich with a fine solo goal two minutes from time.

VAR once again became a talking point, as neither Solskjaer nor Norwich boss Daniel Farke thought United's first penalty was rightly awarded.

Referee Stuart Attwell saw no foul initially when Ben Godfrey tangled with Daniel James, but changed his mind after a lengthy VAR intervention. Justice was served, however, when Krul saved Rashford's penalty.

"VAR is there to help but when it takes ages like the first penalty, it is not a clear and obvious error," Solskjaer said. "When it took that long, it's a signal that it should not have been."