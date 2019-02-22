Fit-again Kane could play against Burnley

Harry Kane is back in full training and could return for Tottenham Hotspur's away clash at Burnley in the English Premier League tomorrow, manager Mauricio Pochettino said yesterday.

The 25-year-old striker has been out since injuring his ankle in Tottenham's 1-0 defeat by Manchester United on Jan 13.

"He is good, I think we need to assess him for one more training session tomorrow and then decide but I think he is doing very well," Pochettino said.

"I'm happy with him and maybe he's going to be part of the squad for Saturday."

Kane, who has scored 14 EPL goals this season, was originally expected to be out until next month after damaging ligaments in his left ankle.

Said Pochettino: "Everyone knows that Harry is an animal and wants to be ready as soon as possible and he does everything to make the recovery. We are so happy in the last 10 days he's been training again and that will be a massive impact for us."

Kane notched seven goals in six games in all competitions before the United defeat. Since then, Spurs have defied those who said his absence would derail their title challenge.

They have won four successive league games since and beaten Borussia Dortmund 3-0 in the first leg of their Champions League last-16 tie at Wembley.

Victory over Burnley would leave Tottenham just two points behind leaders Manchester City, who play in the League Cup final this weekend, and Liverpool, who face in-form Manchester United on Sunday.

Midfielder Dele Alli is now Spurs' only injury absentee but Pochettino said he could be back from a hamstring injury in "one week, 10 days or two weeks".