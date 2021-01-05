Five substitutes for League Cup semi-finals and final

Teams in this week's League Cup semi-finals and April's final will be allowed to make five substitutions instead of three, the English Football League (EFL) said yesterday, as it looks to ease fixture congestion.

The English Premier League voted against allowing teams to make five subs per match this season, but the EFL said they had consulted with the four remaining clubs in the League Cup. The clubs can also name nine substitutes on the bench.

Tottenham Hotspur host second-tier Brentford tomorrow morning (Singapore time), while Manchester United take on Manchester City on Thursday morning.