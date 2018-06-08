Five young players to watch at this World Cup

HIRVING LOZANO (Mexico)

AGE: 22

POSITION: Winger

Already tipped for a potential switch to the EPL this summer, Lozano's breakthrough season at PSV Eindhoven has made him one of the hottest prospects in European football.

The winger topped the new Eredivisie champions' goal tally list with 17 strikes and nine assists in 29 games last term and will be intent on building an already impressive stock with Mexico, with whom he has found the target seven times in 26 appearances since his 2016 debut.

Pacy yet occasionally temperamental, Lozano represents the best chance of his country breaking through their best record - a quarter-final spot in both 1970 and 1986.

A starring role in Pachuca's Concacaf Champions League triumph earned him a transfer to the Dutch giants last year, but there is already a sense that the player nicknamed "Chucky" will be destined for a higher level again on the back of a strong showing for "El Tri".

LEANDER DENDONCKER (Belgium)

AGE: 23

POSITION: Midfielder

Dendoncker is the only member of Belgium's World Cup squad still plying his trade in the country's domestic leagues.

There has been no shortage of interest, with both Manchester United and Atletico Madrid among a list of suitors for the versatile midfielder.

Ostensibly a pawn in Roberto Martinez's bitter stand-off with Radja Nainggolan, Dendoncker was an ever-present in both Anderlecht's domestic and Champions League campaigns.

His defensive traits will afford Manchester City playmaker Kevin de Bruyne a greater freedom to roam for the Red Devils, instead of sitting deep alongside Tianjin Quanjian's Axel Witsel.

An ability to also operate at centre-back may come in handy should a Belgian backline comprising players severely lacking in match fitness, including Vincent Kompany and Thomas Vermaelen, struggle to handle the intensity of the biggest tournament in world football.

SARDAR AZMOUN (Iran)

AGE: 23

POSITION: Forward

Depending on your perspective, Azmoun is either Iran's answer to Lionel Messi or Zlatan Ibrahimovic.

Goals against Bayern Munich and Atletico Madrid catapulted him into the game's consciousness as FC Rostov made ripples in the Champions League group stages last season.

A host of Europe's great and good were credited with interest in the 23-year-old, but a return to Rubin Kazan failed to live up to the early hype that continues to stalk his career path.

GOALS RATIO

Yet Azmoun is on course to become an iconic figure for Iran with the second best goals-per-game ratio, with 23 from 32 outings, and is already their fifth highest all-time scorer.

Comparisons with Ibrahimovic are more appropriate for the 1.86m-tall striker due to his aerial ability and finesse.

He will be on familiar terrain when Iran take on Spain at the Kazan Arena on June 20.

PIONE SISTO (Denmark)

AGE: 23

POSITION: Winger

Christian Eriksen may take top billing for Denmark, but Sisto is widely considered their secret weapon.

The Uganda-born player announced his arrival with a goal apiece in both legs of FC Midtjylland's Round of 32 double header with Manchester United in the Europa League in 2016.

That brace and over 100 appearances in his adopted homeland earned Sisto a move to Celta Vigo, where he led the way with their assists in La Liga last season as well as an impressive strike against Barcelona (in the Copa del Rey), which consolidated his standing at international level.

Coach Age Hareide placed his faith in the winger for Denmark's entire World Cup campaign due to an ability to unlock even the most stubborn defences; a trait which could prove highly useful when battling a France side installed as one of this World Cup's firm favourites.

TRENT ALEXANDER-ARNOLD (England)

AGE: 19

POSITION: Defender

There may have been more to Leroy Sane's Germany omission than meets the eye.

At just 19, Trent Alexander-Arnold managed to subdue the winger throughout both legs of Manchester City's Champions League quarter-final exit to Liverpool this season.

The marauding right-back became the youngest player to star in the final of Europe's elite club competition for over 40 years.

Not surprisingly, he was named Liverpool's Young Player of the Year in the recent season.

England are now set to benefit from his progress for the Reds.

Manager Gareth Southgate's penchant for a three-man defensive line is likely to see the teenager sharing a wing-back role with Tottenham counterpart Kieran Trippier in Russia.

He could prove Ras indispensable for his country as he became in a short space of time atAnfield.