Flamengo coach Jorge Jesus: We don’t fear anyone

Flamengo coach Jorge Jesus says he does not fear anyone after setting up a potential Club World Cup final clash with European champions Liverpool yesterday morning (Singapore time).

Bruno Henrique scored one goal and made two more as the Brazilian giants came from behind to beat Asian champions Al-Hilal 3-1 in the semi-finals in Doha.

Salem Al-Dawsari gave the Saudi club a deserved lead in the first half on a rare rainy night at the Khalifa International Stadium, but Flamengo woke up after the interval and equalised through Giorgian de Arrascaeta in the 49th minute.

Bruno Henrique then headed home after 78 minutes and made sure of their win when his low cross was turned into the Al-Hilal net by defender Ali Al-Bulaihi with eight minutes left.

The South American champions will play the winner of this morning's second semi-final between Liverpool and Mexican club Monterrey.

"The final for us will be faced without fear of anyone," said Portuguese coach Jesus, the former Benfica boss who also had a spell in charge at Al-Hilal last year.

"I don't care whether we play Liverpool or the Mexican side.

" We didn't think about Liverpool before playing Al-Hilal but I am always impressed with European football and I believe they are the favourites.

"When we came here to Qatar, we wanted to win the Club World Cup, and now we want it even more...

"This will be the most important final of my career. This club world championship is becoming more and more important...

"Liverpool will not have the upside for 90 minutes. There will be moments. Taking advantage of the opponent's mistakes is fundamental."

Fresh from winning the Copa Libertadores and the Brazilian title last month, Flamengo are hoping to win the Club World Cup for the first time.

However, they did win the old Intercontinental Cup in 1981, as a side captained by Zico defeated Liverpool 3-0 in Tokyo.

On a potential rematch, Brazil defender Rodrigo Caio told The Guardian: "It's like we're going back in time, playing a final of the Mundial against Liverpool.

SPECIAL

"Obviously... we have to go game by game. But it would be so special. We can get to a final against Liverpool, European champions and relive that story...

"It's a unique opportunity, one that we wait for in our career."

His Flamengo and Selecao teammate Filipe Luis, meanwhile, warned of the threat of Mohamed Salah, should the Reds progress to the final.

He said: "Salah is a great friend, I played with him at Chelsea... He is a super dangerous player, fast, with a good dribble and finishes very well.

"We cannot give him space because he is one of the most dangerous players in the world."

Caio, however, insists that his side will not change their style of play for anyone.

He said: "We won't change our way of playing at any time.

"We have the quality to get the ball on the floor and play our football, to play the Flamengo way - possession, rapid transitions, strong marking, positioning, everybody close together...

"Risk is part of our game. (Jesus) likes it like that."