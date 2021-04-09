Flick satisfied with dominant Bayern display despite loss to PSG

Bayern Munich coach Hansi Flick rued his team's missed chances in their 3-2 home loss to Paris Saint-Germain yesterday morning (Singapore time) in the Champions League quarter-final, first leg, but was happy with the way they played.

It was holders Bayern's first loss in the Champions League for over two years and their first home defeat in all competitions since November 2019.

"Obviously, our opponents scored three goals from their few chances and we scored too few, but the way we played was impressive," Flick said.

"We could have had a good result, but we were not efficient enough. I do not like to lose, but I am satisfied with how we played. The team fought on the pitch for the entire 90 minutes."

Bayern battled back from a two-goal deficit to level through Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting and Thomas Mueller before PSG's Kylian Mbappe scored his second goal in the 68th minute to steer the French side to victory. Marquinhos scored PSG's second.

The Bavarians, however, completely dominated for long stretches of the game, missed a bagful of chances, They had a staggering 31 attempts on goal to PSG's six as well as a 15-1 advantage in corners.

"Unfortunately, we were not as decisive in front of goal as we normally are," Flick said.

The coach, who suffered his first ever Champions League loss, could be without the injured Niklas Suele and Leon Goretzka for the second leg. Both were taken off in the first half.

"Both Leon and Niklas have muscle injuries. It is not clear how long they will be out. The squad becomes smaller but we still need to make the best of it," he said.

"We need to be at 100 per cent on Tuesday and decide this difficult game in our favour."

Meanwhile, Bayern have confirmed 32-year-old centre-back Jerome Boateng will leave when his contract expires at the end of the season.

"That was a joint decision of the club management and the coach was also involved," sports director Hasan Salihamidzic told Sky.