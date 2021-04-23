Florentino Perez: ESL still exists, it's merely on standby

Football's most powerful clubs faced mounting calls for reprisals over the European Super League (ESL) fiasco yesterday, as the rebel competition's chief insisted it was merely "on standby", despite nine teams pulling out.

ESL chairman Florentino Perez, who is also president of Real Madrid, complained about the "aggression" prompted by the breakaway league, which folded just 48 hours after its unveiling last Sunday, following opposition from fans, officials, pundits, media and players.

Manchester City, Manchester United, Arsenal, Liverpool, Tottenham Hotspur and Chelsea withdrew on Tuesday, followed by Atletico Madrid, Inter Milan and AC Milan on Wednesday.

It leaves just Barcelona and Perez's Real Madrid, along with Italian champions Juventus - who admitted the lucrative project could not now go ahead.

Despite the tournament's swift demise, Perez was defiant, telling Spanish broadcaster Cadena Ser: "The project is on standby. The project exists...

"I have never seen aggression like it, from the president of Uefa and some presidents of the national leagues.

"It seemed orchestrated, it surprised all of us. It was like nothing I've seen in my career, like we had killed football. We were working on how to save football...

"The Champions League format is old and only interesting from the quarter-finals onwards. This format clearly doesn't work."

Barcelona president Joan Laporta agreed with him about the ESL, telling Catalan network TV3: "It is absolutely necessary. We are supporters of the national leagues and we will talk to Uefa...

"The big clubs contribute a lot and we must participate in the economic distribution."

While La Liga president Javier Tebas was not in favour of sanctioning the league's rebel clubs, he said: "If you give these clubs more money, the players will have seven Ferraris instead of six. Controls on spending is what is needed, not more income."

Perez claimed that one of the EPL's Big Six was never fully behind the ESL and "infected" the other five.

He said: "There was someone in the English group that didn't have much interest, I won't say who.

"That began to infect others, who are also people of an age, and who are perhaps afraid because they did not understand anything of what was happening. We all signed a binding agreement, but I think one was never very convinced...

"Nobody has yet paid the penalisation fee for leaving the Super League. We are almost all still in this, they have not officially left yet."

Perez also made bizarre claims against the hundreds of fans who protested against the ESL outside Stamford Bridge ahead of Chelsea's 0-0 draw with Brighton & Hove Albion on Tuesday.

He said: "Chelsea fans? They were 40 people outside Stamford Bridge... and if you want, I will tell you who took them there. Who took Chelsea fans to Stamford Bridge are the same people who put those anti-Super League shirts on Cadiz tonight."

Cadiz players wore tops highlighting their opposition to the ESL ahead of their 3-0 La Liga loss to Real yesterday morning.

Meanwhile, Uefa chief Aleksander Ceferin told Slovenian television station POP TV that the rebel clubs will have to suffer the consequences of their actions.

"I expect a lot more to happen by Friday," he said, referring to today's Uefa executive committee meeting .