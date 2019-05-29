Florentino Perez wants Eden Hazard, blocks Sergio Ramos' China move

Real Madrid president Florentino Perez confirmed yesterday that the club are keen to sign Eden Hazard this summer and claimed Sergio Ramos has an offer to move to China.

Hazard could play his last match for Chelsea in the Europa League final against Arsenal tomorrow morning (Singapore time), with the Belgian's contract expiring next year.

"I have a lot of interest in him coming to Madrid, I'm not going to lie, and I hope this year he can play here," Perez told Spanish radio station Onda Cero yesterday.

"We have wanted to sign Hazard for several years and I hope he will come this year.

"Until now, we have not achieved it, but this time his contract ends next year."

Real had one of their worst domestic campaigns in recent memory, finishing 19 points behind champions Barcelona and losing 12 league matches for the first time in 20 years.

Los Blancos are expected to overhaul their squad this summer and Perez suggested captain Ramos is considering a move.

ARGUED WITH RAMOS

Ramos and Perez argued after Real's Champions League defeat by Ajax Amsterdam in March, with Ramos reportedly telling the Real chief the team's failings were down to a failure to replace Cristiano Ronaldo.

The 72-year-old claimed yesterday that Ramos, 33, had been offered a move to China but said he had blocked the defender's departure.

"We met in my office and he told me he had a very good offer from a Chinese team, but a rule there means they cannot pay for the transfer," Perez said.

"It was no more than that, it was a conversation that has no interest. It is impossible for Real Madrid to let their captain go for free. I told him it's impossible, nothing more."

Perez was also asked about the possibility of Real signing Kylian Mbappe or Neymar from Paris Saint-Germain.

"I have not spoken with Zinedine Zidane about either Mbappe or Neymar," he said.

Gareth Bale's future remains uncertain, but Perez said "we have not received any offers for any players of Real Madrid".