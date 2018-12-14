Foden praised as City finish top

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola praised teenage midfielder Phil Foden, who made a rare start for the Citizens yesterday morning (Singapore time).

The 18-year-old Englishman shone as City came from behind to defeat Hoffenheim 2-1 in their final Champions League Group F match.

"He has to compete with David Silva, Ilkay Guendogan, Kevin de Bruyne, et cetera, but he can do everything," Guardiola said.

"He is a fighter, can score goals, has the body shape... We didn't have any doubts he can play at the top level."

Guardiola also described Leroy Sane as "incredible" after the German winger scored a brilliant double to secure their place in the knockout stage as group winners, hence avoiding the likes of Real Madrid, Barcelona and Borussia Dortmund in the last 16.

City had trailed to an Andrej Kramaric penalty in the 16th minute, but Sane inspired the comeback with a magnificent free-kick before the break and another neatly taken left-footed finish just after the hour.