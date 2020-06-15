Following win over Gladbach, Bayern can seal title against Bremen

Midfielder Leon Goretzka's late winner in Bayern Munich's 2-1 home victory over Borussia Moenchengladbach moved his side to within just one win of an eighth straight Bundesliga title.

Teenage striker Joshua Zirkzee put Bayern ahead yesterday morning (Singapore time), but Benjamin Pavard's own goal levelled for Gladbach, before Goretzka scored in the 86th minute to seal Bayern's 10th straight league win.

"Turning such a late goal into a victory that will allow us to win the title on Tuesday makes me overjoyed," Goretzka, 25, said.

"We want to win it then and bring this thing home."