Football fraternity mourns passing of ex-Lion Salim Moin

Salim Moin had coaching stints at several local clubs after hanging up his boots.

Former national footballer Salim Moin, who coached in the local football fraternity for more than a decade, died on Friday night (Nov 6). He was 59.

Salim had complained of chest discomfort and was taken to Sengkang General Hospital in an ambulance. His condition worsened and he could not be resuscitated.

News of his death came as a shock to his coaching counterparts and players.

The former national midfielder, who was known for his long-range shots and playmaking ability, starred for Singapore along with the likes of David Lee, Malek Awab and Terry Pathmanathan during the 1980s.

After hanging up his boots, he went on to have coaching stints at local clubs including Gombak United, Balestier Khalsa, Woodlands Wellington, Tampines Rovers and Hougang United. He also helmed the Singapore Under-18 team.

As assistant coach at Hougang, he made immense contributions to the Cheetahs' success last season, in which they achieved their best placing of third in the Singapore Premier League and qualified for the AFC Cup.

Admitting that he was deeply saddened and still in shock, Hougang coach Clement Teo said: "To me, Salim is like a brother who cares for his fellow coaches and is well-respected by his players.

"He's the best tactical coach and I must pay tribute to him for Hougang United's success last season. Fond memories with him on and off the field.

"We will all miss him dearly at Hougang United."

Players who were under his charge remember him fondly as a paternal figure whom they look up to.

Farizal Basri, who was in Salim's team at Woodlands, said: "On the field, he is fierce, firm and very disciplined. But off the field, he's like a father figure.

"He's a great man and I learnt a lot from him. He's not only a football coach, but he also teaches you about life."