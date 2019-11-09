Football not the most important thing at Man United: Herrera

Ander Herrera (right) is enjoying his time with Paris Saint-Germain, where they "breathe football".

Former Manchester United midfielder Ander Herrera has said that football is sometimes not the priority at Old Trafford, after moving to Paris Saint-Germain on a free transfer in the summer.

In an interview with French magazine So Foot, the 30-year-old Spanish midfielder, who spent five seasons with the Red Devils, suggested that commercial interests often trump footballing ones at Old Trafford.

Herrera started the interview by expressing his delight to be at PSG, where they "live and breathe" football. When asked about his time at United, he said: "I was happy at that incredible club. I am very grateful to the supporters.

"Frankly, I was immensely happy in Manchester, but at the club, there were times when I felt that football was not considered the most important thing."

When asked if money was the No. 1 priority, Herrera said: "That does not come out of my mouth."

He added: "I don't know, but football was not the most important thing in Manchester. I do not want to compare, all I know is that here, I feel like I'm breathing football on all sides. And I like it.'

United, one of the world's richest clubs, have been a pale shadow of the much-feared side they were under Sir Alex Ferguson, who retired in 2013 after leading them to their last EPL title.

Since then, they have won only three major trophies - the Europa League, League Cup and FA Cup.