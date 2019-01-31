Forget Fergie time, it’s Ole time now

Ever since Ole Gunnar Solskjaer became caretaker manager at Old Trafford late last month, he has made no secret of his admiration for his former manager Sir Alex Ferguson and his methods.

Yesterday morning (Singapore time), he showed that he might have inherited more than just tactical nous from the United great.

The Red Devils' injury-time English Premier League comeback against Burnley invoked memories of "Fergie time".

After United went 2-0 down after 81 minutes at Old Trafford to goals by Ashley Barnes and Chris Wood, it was "Ole time".

United pulled one back via a Paul Pogba penalty on 87 minutes before Victor Lindelof salvaged the tie in the second minute of injury time.

Like how Ferguson's former adversaries used to complain about "Fergie time" allotted by match officials when United were chasing a game, Burnley boss Sean Dyche was left wondering where the five minutes of injury time came from.

He said: "I was most upset by the added time.

"Where did five minutes come from? I just don't know.

"We all know about Fergie time and all that, and everyone here is used to it, so I'm more talking about the mentality of those five minutes and the lift it gives them.

"If it's three, then it's different, the fans are thinking it may not be enough time. But five gives them the lift they need.

"There were no physios on at all, just five subs so 2½-3 minutes tops, but they got five."

Solskjaer, meanwhile, said the fightback was testament to the mentality of the club and his players.

He said: "The way we came back was fantastic. We are happy with a point and we could have got three by the end.

"We just ran out of time and we started too late, with the urgency that we needed...

"But now you have your answer - can they come back if they go one down, or two down, even? So I am very happy with the response.

"That's Man United. We know we could have performed better in the first 60-70 minutes but, then again, the reaction was brilliant and, to get two goals after 87 minutes, that's fantastic and that's a testament to the character of everyone.

"Never give up. Never give up at this club."

The draw ends Solskjaer's 100 per cent record as United manager and midfielder Nemanja Matic was blunt in his assessment that "today was not good enough".

Said the Serb: "I think it is two points lost, we expect more from this game. We wanted to win, but after 2-0 down, we have to be happy with one point.

"We have to do much better, the mentality needs to be much better than the first 75 minutes.

"So, we have (to) look into the mirror to see where we made mistakes, to improve as a team.

"Then we will be happy again.

"But I have to repeat - today was not good enough."

Pogba agreed, suggesting his team had been complacent.

He said: "I think we played like we were winning maybe 1-0 or 2-0 and that's why the result was like that...

"Next time I think we need to start the game differently. That's it...

"It's not that we didn't (stay humble) but you have to start strong, you have to be aggressive because they were in the first half."