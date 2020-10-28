In-form Leipzig winger Angelino a threat to Manchester United

In-form RB Leipzig winger Angelino returns to Manchester with a point to prove, as the Bundesliga leaders take on Manchester United at Old Trafford in their Champions League Group H encounter tomorrow morning (Singapore time).

Having failed to nail down a place in the Manchester City first team under Pep Guardiola, the fleet-footed Spanish loanee is now lighting up Julian Nagelsmann's Leipzig.

Angelino has scored four goals in seven games, including a quickfire brace to set up Leipzig's victory over Istanbul Basaksehir in their Champions League opener last week.

The 23-year-old initially joined Leipzig for six months in January, but signed a new loan deal in September, citing better prospects in the Bundesliga than in Manchester.

"I had the niggling feeling that I wasn't going to play any more or that I didn't quite fit in (at City)," he told Spanish sports daily Marca last week.

And the 33-year-old Nagelsmann appears to be the perfect match for Angelino as well.

The Leipzig coach, who combines possession football with the team's trademark blistering breaks, has moved the left-back into a more attacking role this season.

"Nagelsmann was the reason I signed again for Leipzig. His tactics and style of football suit me perfectly," Angelino said.

Looking ahead to the clash with United, Angelino believes that his side are well equipped to take all three points.