In-form Lionel Messi gives Ronald Koeman hope of comeback against PSG

Barcelona have a chance of fighting back from a three-goal deficit in their Champions League last-16, second leg with Paris St Germain tomorrow morning (Singapore time) - as long as the club's all-time top scorer Lionel Messi is on form, coach Ronald Koeman said yesterday.

Barca were beaten 4-1 at home and no side has ever overturned a three-goal deficit in an away leg of the Champions League.

CHAMPIONS LEAGUE, LAST 16, 2ND LEG PARIS ST GERMAIN BARCELONA

"If Leo is capable of playing one of his best games, everything is possible. He can decide a game at any moment," said Koeman, who had conceded defeat after the first leg at Nou Camp.

"But he can't be the only one at the top of his game, everyone needs to be. We also have to have some luck and make sure we take our chances and are as effective in front of goal as possible."

Barca staged the greatest comeback in European Cup history in 2017, when they overhauled a 4-0 defeat away to PSG in a last-16 tie by winning 6-1 at Nou Camp.

Koeman admitted that his side's task at the Parc des Princes was even harder than four years ago and dismissed suggestions PSG would be complacent.

Barca will also feel emboldened by their ability to overturn a 2-0 deficit against Sevilla in a Copa del Rey semi-final last week by winning 3-0 after extra-time in the second leg last week.

"I don't think PSG will be scared of us. I'm sure their coach will prepare them as best as he can and ensure they won't think it as an easy game," he said.

"But the circumstances are totally different this time and it's always easier to play the second leg at home.

"It's always harder to come back from 4-1 away than 2-0 at home but nothing is impossible.

"We believe in ourselves and we know that Barca have to try to win every game and we're going to show the mentality we have shown for a long time."

The Catalan side are missing two key centre-backs in Gerard Pique and Ronald Araujo.

PSG's Neymar has failed to recover in time from a thigh injury and will be unable to face his former club.

"All the medical staff and fitness coaches made a big effort to get him back for this game and to return overall. It's a shame because he was very excited about playing this game," said PSG coach Mauricio Pochettino.