Form means nothing in Man United-Liverpool games: Andy Robertson

English Premier League leaders Liverpool head to Old Trafford on Sunday to face Manchester United, and rarely have the odds been so in favour of an away win.

Liverpool have won at United just five times in the EPL era. The Red Devils have won the fixture 16 times, but the gulf in quality between the sides has widened in recent years.

While Juergen Klopp's side have a 100 per cent record in the EPL, United have just two league wins this season and, after their 1-0 defeat by Newcastle United before the international break, they are down in 12th place, 15 points behind their arch-rivals.

However, Liverpool left-back Andy Robertson believes form counts for nothing in this blockbuster encounter.

"I don't think it matters what your form is like in these games. It doesn't matter that we've won eight on the bounce and they're struggling," he said on the Liverpool website.

" It's Man United v Liverpool. It will be a one-off game and we'll see who comes out on top."

Defender Joel Matip and goalkeeper Alisson, who has been out since hurting his calf in their season-opening 4-1 win over Norwich City in August, have returned to training, giving Klopp more options.

However, Brazil legend Rivaldo believes the Reds boss would be taking a gamble if he lets Alisson make his comeback in such a high-profile clash.

"This is his first match in a few months and perhaps it could be a little risky to put him in to play in such a big match," Rivaldo told Daily Mirror.

"But he is an experienced goalkeeper and he is certainly prepared to show his value."

In contrast, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer looks set to be without goalkeeper David de Gea, who picked up a groin injury on international duty with Spain.

"David needs a scan. I think he'll be out. It certainly looked like it anyway... so it's just one of those things," said Solskjaer.

Argentine Sergio Romero is expected to stand in for de Gea and can expect a busy time against Klopp's potent attack.

Paul Pogba has not fully recovered from his ankle injury, but forward Anthony Martial and fullbacks Luke Shaw and Aaron Wan-Bissaka might feature.