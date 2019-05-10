Former Brazil striker Ronaldo slams European Super League

Former Brazil striker Ronaldo has rubbished the idea of a European Super League replacing the Champions League, suggesting that Europe's top clubs are using it as a means of extracting more money for themselves.

Uefa this week met representatives from some of the continent's major clubs to discuss the proposal of replacing the elite competition with a league featuring promotion and relegation.

But Ronaldo suggested that any new football tournament would struggle to replicate the kind of excitement currently on offer.

"I think that very soon there'll be an agreement in which the biggest clubs will start receiving more and more money and they'll be happy with that," Ronaldo, who is president of La Liga side Real Valladolid, said at a news conference yesterday.