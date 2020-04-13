Football

Former Chelsea goalkeeper Peter Bonetti dies at 78

Apr 13, 2020 06:00 am

Former Chelsea and England goalkeeper Peter Bonetti has died at the age of 78 after a long battle with illness, the London club announced yesterday.

Nicknamed "The Cat" for his quick reflexes, Bonetti made 729 appearances for the Blues in two stints between 1960 and 1979 .

He was also a back-up goalkeeper in England's 1966 World Cup-winning side, before becoming a goalkeeping coach with England, Chelsea, Newcastle United, Fulham and Manchester City. - REUTERS

No Rush to give Liverpool the title: Neil Humphreys
Football

No Rush to give Reds the title

Related Stories

Klopp's Reds will win EPL title, if not this term, then the next: Ayre

Manchester United ‘a different team’ with Paul Pogba: Odion Ighalo

Kenny Dalglish thanks health workers after discharging from hospital

Get The New Paper on your phone with the free TNP app. Download from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store now

Football