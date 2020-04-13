Former Chelsea goalkeeper Peter Bonetti dies at 78
Former Chelsea and England goalkeeper Peter Bonetti has died at the age of 78 after a long battle with illness, the London club announced yesterday.
Nicknamed "The Cat" for his quick reflexes, Bonetti made 729 appearances for the Blues in two stints between 1960 and 1979 .
He was also a back-up goalkeeper in England's 1966 World Cup-winning side, before becoming a goalkeeping coach with England, Chelsea, Newcastle United, Fulham and Manchester City. - REUTERS
