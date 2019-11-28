Former deputy Robert Moreno was ‘disloyal’, says Luis Enrique

Spain's returning coach Luis Enrique described his predecessor Robert Moreno as "disloyal" yesterday and confirmed he will not be part of his coaching team for Euro 2020.

Moreno was removed as coach last week to make way for Enrique's return, despite Moreno leading Spain through an unbeaten qualifying campaign.

He had been promoted from assistant to coach after Enrique resigned in June to care for his daughter, Xana, who died of cancer in August.

Enrique and Moreno had been friends after previously working together at Barcelona, Celta Vigo and AS Roma.

Enrique said their disagreement stemmed from Moreno's desire to lead Spain at the Euros before then reprising his role as No. 2.

Said Enrique: I understand that he is excited to be a coach and I understand that it is a dream of a lifetime...