Former Everton midfielder Li Tie named as China coach
Former Everton midfielder Li Tie was named as coach of China's football team yesterday, tasked with reviving their fortunes after Marcello Lippi's abrupt departure.
The Chinese Football Association (CFA) said Li, who played in China's only World Cup appearance in 2002, is an "outstanding representative of Chinese football players" and was appointed after an open process.
Li, 42, was in temporary charge during last month's East Asian Championship in South Korea.
CFA secretary general Liu Yi told Xinhua they chose Li as his teams adopt a high-pressing and compact style, and he has "a strong desire to win". - AFP
