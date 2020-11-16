Former Liverpool and Spurs goalkeeper Ray Clemence dies at 72

Former Liverpool and England goalkeeper Ray Clemence has died aged 72, his family said yesterday.

Clemence, who been living with advanced prostate cancer since 2005, was one of the finest goalkeepers of his generation, winning three European Cups and five First Division titles during 14 years at Liverpool.

Clemence was a key member of the Liverpool team which won the Reds' first European Cup in 1977. He also played in their 1978 and 1981 European Cup final triumphs and won the Uefa Cup in 1973 and 1976.

The 1974 FA Cup and the 1981 League Cup were also won by Clemence during his time playing for Liverpool boss Bill Shankly and his successor Bob Paisley.

Clemence left for Tottenham in 1981 and won another Uefa Cup and the FA Cup in his seven-year stay in north London before he became a coach.

He is survived by his wife Veronica, son Stephen - a former player himself and now a coach - and daughters Sarah and Julie.

"With great sadness, we write to let you know that Ray Clemence passed away peacefully today, surrounded by his loving family," a statement from the Clemence family said.

"After fighting so hard, for such a long time, he's now at peace and in no more pain."

In a tribute on Twitter, former Liverpool defender Phil Thompson called Clemence his "eyes and ears as a teammate".