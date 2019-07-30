Football

Former Man United left-back Patrice Evra retires, eyes coaching career

Jul 30, 2019 06:00 am

Former Manchester United left-back Patrice Evra, 38, announced his retirement yesterday, bringing a trophy-laden 20-year football career to an end.

Evra played for United between 2006 and 2014 and won nine major trophies, including five English Premier League titles and the Champions League.

He made more than 700 club appearances in total and also earned 81 caps with the France national team.

He also won two Serie A titles with Juventus after leaving United.

"My playing career is officially over," Evra told Gazzetta dello Sport.

"I started training for the Uefa B Coaching Licence in 2013 and now I want to finish it, and then go on to get the Uefa A licence." - REUTERS

Football

Jiangsu opt for Santini instead

Related Stories

David Moyes takes swipe at Man United’s transfer policy

Richard Buxton: Charge of the English Premier League's youth brigade

Kevin de Bruyne: 85 points may be enough to win EPL title

Get The New Paper on your phone with the free TNP app. Download from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store now

Football