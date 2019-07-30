Former Man United left-back Patrice Evra retires, eyes coaching career
Former Manchester United left-back Patrice Evra, 38, announced his retirement yesterday, bringing a trophy-laden 20-year football career to an end.
Evra played for United between 2006 and 2014 and won nine major trophies, including five English Premier League titles and the Champions League.
He made more than 700 club appearances in total and also earned 81 caps with the France national team.
He also won two Serie A titles with Juventus after leaving United.
"My playing career is officially over," Evra told Gazzetta dello Sport.
"I started training for the Uefa B Coaching Licence in 2013 and now I want to finish it, and then go on to get the Uefa A licence." - REUTERS
