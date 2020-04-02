Former Marseille chief Pape Diouf dies after contracting Covid-19
Former Marseille president Pape Diouf has died aged 68 after contracting Covid-19, a family source told AFP on Tuesday.
Diouf, who was born in Chad but had French and Senegalese citizenship, led the club between 2005-2009 and helped build the side who lifted the Ligue 1 title in 2010.
He was hospitalised in Senegal after contracting the virus there and became the country's first Covid-19 fatality.
"Pape will remain in the hearts of the Marseillais forever, as one of the great architects in the club's history," Marseille said in a statement. - AFP
Patrick McEnroe tests positive for Covid-19, but feels fine
Retired tennis player Patrick McEnroe has recovered from a mild case of coronavirus, he announced on social media on Tuesday.
The younger brother of seven-time Grand Slam champion John said he had been tested after experiencing "some minor symptoms".
"My tests just came back positive," the 53-year-old, who lives in the New York City area, which has been badly hit by the virus, said on Twitter.
"That's the bad news. The good news is I feel fine. My symptoms have passed. I feel 100%." - REUTERS
British GP holding out till month's end
British Grand Prix organisers have set an end-of-April deadline to decide whether the country's Formula One race goes ahead as scheduled from July 17-19.
The race, a highlight of a British sporting summer that looks likely to be wiped out by the pandemic, has been the best attended on the F1 calendar in recent seasons with a total crowd of 351,000 last year.
Britain has strict social distancing measures in place at present, with all sport on hold.
Formula One's season has yet to start, with two races cancelled and six more postponed. - REUTERS
Get The New Paper on your phone with the free TNP app. Download from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store now