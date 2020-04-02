Former Marseille chief Pape Diouf dies after contracting Covid-19

Former Marseille president Pape Diouf has died aged 68 after contracting Covid-19, a family source told AFP on Tuesday.

Diouf, who was born in Chad but had French and Senegalese citizenship, led the club between 2005-2009 and helped build the side who lifted the Ligue 1 title in 2010.

He was hospitalised in Senegal after contracting the virus there and became the country's first Covid-19 fatality.