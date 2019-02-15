Former Real coach Lopetegui open to EPL switch

Former Real Madrid coach Julen Lopetegui is open to the prospect of managing a team in the English Premier League if he gets an opportunity and said he is enticed by the atmosphere at stadiums in England.

Lopetegui had a roller-coaster of a year in 2018, when he was not only sacked by Spain days before the World Cup for announcing his move to Real but was also subsequently fired by the La Liga club three months into the season for poor results.

"A coach needs to be open for the future but, if I can choose, I prefer to be in the best leagues," Lopetegui, who has coached only in Spain and Portugal, told the BBC.

"England is a fantastic league. When you watch a match in England, you can feel the atmosphere, the respect for the players and the coaches. This is very important. I want to feel that.

"Of course, Spain is a fantastic league too, with fantastic players and coaches, but we will see."

Lopetegui was sacked by Real Madrid after a 5-1 thrashing by Barcelona at Nou Camp left the club in ninth place in La Liga, but the Spaniard does not hold any grudges against his former employers.

"I have all respect for the new coach (Santiago Solari), his new staff. And the players, I love them. They had a fantastic attitude with me," Lopetegui said.

"I would never say a bad word about Real Madrid. To manage the club is a fantastic experience for any coach. I hoped I could have more time, but I have to look to the future."

Real battled to a 2-1 away victory over Ajax Amsterdam in their Champions League last-16, first-leg clash yesterday morning (Singapore time) and will return to La Liga on Sunday when they host Girona.