Former Red Devil speaks out about illness and depression

In his pomp, Treble-winning former Manchester United Andy Cole exuded an aura of invincibility in the penalty box.

But in recent years, illness and depression have revealed a different side of the 47-year-old. In April last year, Cole received a life-saving kidney transplant from his nephew Alexander Palmer.

But things haven't been plain sailing since the operation.

The former England attacker still struggles with ill-health and admitted in a candid interview with The Guardian last weekend that he has contemplated suicide.

Explaining why he decided to speak out, Cole told The New Paper that he wanted to use his profile to help people understand what people in his situation are going through.

"I realised when you go through something like that, people don't understand what you are going through," said Cole, who is in town as the guest of honour for the launch of the JSSL Singapore Professional Academy 7s 2019 youth tournament.

"It's difficult to quantify what goes on inside your body or how you feel.

"And when people say, 'Oh just get on with it' or 'It's not all about you', those kind of things don't make you feel any better because you know what you're going through...

"People revere me as a high profile person, (but) I think I'm just a normal person who has been unfortunate enough to be as ill as someone else.

"Their voice might not be heard like my voice will be. So, for my voice to be heard, as it has been... it does make me feel very positive moving forward."

Famously reserved during his playing days, Cole said the most important message he has for people dealing with illness or depression is to talk about it.

He said: "Get it out and talk about it. The worst thing is that when you start questioning yourself, you can never come up with an answer.As they say, it's better out than in.

"You can never answer your own question, because you can never get to the right answer, unless you talk about it." - DILENJIT SINGH

HELPLINES

Samaritans of Singapore: 1800-221-4444

Singapore Association for Mental Health: 1800-283-7019

Care Corner Counselling Centre (Mandarin): 1800-353-5800

Tinkle Friend: 1800-274-4788