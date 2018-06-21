Former Socceroos urge Australia to start with Cahill and Arzani

Australia should unleash veteran Tim Cahill and youngster Daniel Arzani in their match against Denmark if they are to have any hope of reaching the knockout stages, according to former Socceroos Mark Bosnich and Stan Lazaridis.

The 38-year-old Cahill and Arzani, who at 19 is the youngest player at the tournament, were both left out of Bert van Marwijk's starting line-up that put up a brave fight before falling 2-1 to France in their Group C opener.

GROUP C DENMARK AUSTRALIA

The objective then was to frustrate their opponents and snatch a creditable draw that would have teed them up nicely for their remaining fixtures.

That defeat, however, left them facing a potential exit should they lose again to Denmark in Samara today, prompting calls for Australia to add bite to their attack.

"A guy who must start is Daniel Arzani," said Bosnich, who played in goal for Australia between 1993 and 2000.

"He is somebody who can provide us with something different. We have never had a player of that type, one who gets the ball and will take on people and create things. The only one who comes close was Harry Kewell."

Lazaridis, the former West Ham United and Birmingham City winger, would also like to see Cahill on the pitch against Denmark from kick-off.

"I would start him and at least try to play him for an hour," Lazaridis said.

"I feel that he is one who can score goals and we are struggling to score, so rather than bringing him on, you are chasing the game that way, I would rather have Timmy try and score and get us out in front."

Meanwhile Australia captain Mile Jedinak said they cannot afford to focus solely on dangerman Christian Eriksen.

Tottenham Hotspur midfielder Eriksen, who scored 11 of Denmark's goals in qualifying, is the key threat for Age Hareide's side.

But Jedinak said improving on a disciplined performance is also key for Australia.

"We know Eriksen is a fantastic player," said Jedinak.