Former Spain and Real Madrid goalkeeper Casillas suffers heart attack

Former Spain captain Iker Casillas, 37, has suffered a heart attack and has been taken to hospital, the Portuguese radio station Renascenca reported yesterday, adding that the Porto player was out of danger.

Casillas, who was part of the Spain side that won the 2010 World Cup and 2012 European Championship, suffered the attack during a morning training session with his club . He was taken to hospital where he was diagnosed with myocardial infarction, the radio station said.

Porto confirmed the news on Twitter, with the message: "Always together! Strength, Iker!", along with a photo of the goalkeeper with fans at his unveiling after signing for the club.