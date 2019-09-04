Former teammates Michael Owen and Alan Shearer in Twitter feud

Former England and Newcastle United strikers Michael Owen and Alan Shearer became involved in a war of words on social media yesterday over comments in Owen's new autobiography "Reboot".

In an extract from the book, which is being serialised in the Daily Mirror, former Liverpool and Real Madrid forward Owen blamed Shearer for their heated rivalry following Newcastle's relegation from the English Premier League in 2008/09.

Shearer was Newcastle's interim manager for the final eight games of their ill-fated campaign.

"He was brought in at St James' Park as the saviour... it could have been a great story," Owen wrote.

"But he failed. Newcastle were relegated... Rather than examine his own shortcomings, it felt easier to blame Michael Owen.

"It wasn't until three months later, I discovered that Alan was apparently seething with me."

Shearer responded with a post on Twitter that had a video of Owen saying he couldn't wait to retire during the last seven years of his career, adding the caption: "Yes Michael, we thought that also, whilst on £120k (S$202,000) a week."

Owen responded, suggesting he was not sure Shearer was "as loyal to Newcastle" as he made it out to be.