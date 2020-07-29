Former Watford manager Javi Gracia appointed as Valencia coach
Valencia have appointed former Watford and Malaga boss Javi Gracia as their new coach on a two-year deal, the La Liga club announced on Monday.
The Spaniard becomes Valencia's third full-time manager in the last 12 months, after the sackings of Marcelino last September and Albert Celades last month.
Gracia, 50, led Watford to 11th place in the EPL and FA Cup final in 2018/19, but was sacked after a poor start to the recent season, which saw the Hornets relegated. - AFP
