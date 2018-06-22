Former World Cup coach Rajevac: Germany won’t retain title

Germany's Mesut Oezil (foreground) and Sami Khedira have been criticised for their performances against Mexico.

Germany won't become only the third team to win back-to-back World Cups.

The best they can hope for is a semi-final spot, and I wouldn't be surprised if they exit Russia 2018 earlier than that.

Germany have had a great generation of players dating back to the 2010 World Cup, but there hasn't been enough renewal of the squad and some of their key players in Russia are past their peak.

This was apparent during Die Mannschaft's shock 1-0 opening loss to Mexico last Sunday.

For example, I am certain that the Manuel Neuer of four years ago, when he was the best goalkeeper in the world, would have saved Hirving Lozano's near-post shot which proved to be the only goal of the game.

I'm not saying Neuer is not a great goalkeeper, but I think the fact that he played just four games for Bayern Munich in an injury-ravaged season naturally means he will not be at the same level he was at in Brazil.

Further afield, Mesut Oezil, Sami Khedira and Toni Kroos have gone from being key players to question marks for Germany.

I know how good the trio, and Neuer, can be, they all played when Germany beat my Ghana team in the group stage in 2010.

Kroos remains a good player, but it's a tough ask for him to be as imperious as he was when Germany won the World Cup four years ago.

There is no heart, no joy, no passion... almost as if he does not want to play. Germany legend Lothar Matthaeus on Mesut Oezil

Khedira's decline has been more obvious.

He's no longer as mobile as before and it is no surprise that Mats Hummels complained about the lack of cover for the centre-backs against Mexico.

CONTROVERSIAL

But perhaps the most controversial figure in the Germany line-up now is Oezil.

Former international Stefan Effenberg says he should be dropped while Mario Basler called him overrated.

But maybe Lothar Matthaeus hit the nail on the head when he said that the Arsenal playmaker has not justified Germany coach Joachim Loew's faith in him "for a year or two".

Oezil's declining form for club and country over the last two years has been clear for all to see. He just seems lacking in focus and motivation - which makes Leroy Sane's absence all the more baffling.

He is exactly the sort of player Loew should have renewed his squad with - the Manchester City man is among the top five young players in the world and had an excellent season for his club.

I don't know if there are non-footballing reasons for his absence in Russia, but in terms of his ability and form, he definitely merited a place.

He adds a cutting edge that Germany don't have at the moment. Their attacking movement is static and their finishing has not been clinical enough.

Timo Werner is maybe too inexperienced to lead the line, especially compared to his predecessors Miroslav Klose and Lukas Podolski.

Thomas Mueller is a survivor from Germany's 2010 and 2014 sides, but, in essence, he is a reflection of Die Mannschaft's 2018 vintage - just not as good as before.

Milovan Rajevac coached Ghana at the 2010 World Cup, where they were a penalty shoot-out away from becoming the first African nation to reach the semi-finals. Now coach of Thailand, Rajevac has been tasked with spearheading the War Elephants' charge towards the global stage. He was speaking to Dilenjit Singh.

