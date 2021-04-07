Fourth-placed West Ham have eyes on Champions League spot

West Ham United manager David Moyes has challenged his players to secure Champions League qualification, after the Hammers held on to a 3-2 English Premier League win at Wolverhampton Wanderers yesterday morning (Singapore time).

Jesse Lingard, Pablo Fornals and Jarrod Bowen fired West Ham ahead before Leander Dendoncker pulled one back in the 44th minute and Fabio Silva set up a tense finish with a 68th-minute goal.

The result lifted the Hammers to fourth in the standings with eight games left and Moyes was confident his side would stay in contention for a Champions League berth in the home straight.

"We have to go and take it on. Why not? I am hearing pundits talking about West Ham having a chance of Champions League," he said.

"Nobody would have envisaged that last season. Can we keep it going? We are going to try and compete with the big teams right until the end."

Of the game, Moyes said it felt like "deja vu", after his side were held to a 3-3 home draw by Arsenal on March 21 just before the international break.