Fourth straight league win for Juventus

Juventus continued their march up the Serie A standings with a 1-0 win over AS Roma in Turin yesterday morning (Singapore time), as Moise Kean's unorthodox early goal sealed a fourth consecutive league win.

Rodrigo Bentancur's header cannoned off Kean's head and into the back of the net after 16 minutes to seal the match. Juve are now seventh on 14 points, 10 behind leaders Napoli, who stayed perfect after eight games with a 1-0 win over Torino.