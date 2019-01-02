Foxes up to seventh as Everton’s struggles continue

Jamie Vardy (right) scores the winner for Leicester City against Everton.

Jamie Vardy's 58th-minute strike gave Leicester City a 1-0 win at Everton yesterday and condemned the Merseysiders to their fourth defeat in five English Premier League games.

Leicester boss Claude Puel made four changes from the team that lost to Cardiff City on Saturday, including leaving midfielder James Maddison on the bench.

After a poor first half, the decisive goal came when Everton defender Michael Keane miscued the ball to Ricardo Pereira, who sent Vardy through.

EPL EVERTON LEICESTER 0 1 (Jamie Vardy 58)

The striker made no mistake with a low drive past Jordan Pickford.

Gylfi Sigurdsson blasted over from a promising position for Everton but Leicester should have doubled their lead when Harry Maguire somehow missed the target from point-blank range.

Everton, with just one win from their last eight games, have now failed to win in their last four home matches.