Football

France beat Uruguay to seal semi-final spot

France players celebrating Antoine Griezmann's goal.PHOTO: AFP
Match Report
Jul 07, 2018 12:26 am
WORLD CUP: Q-FINAL
URUGUAY FRANCE
0 2
  (Raphael Varane 40, Antoine Griezmann 61)

Raphael Varane’s glancing header and a goalkeeping blunder that gifted Antoine Griezmann a soft goal gave France a 2-0 victory over Uruguay in the first World Cup quarter-final on Friday and a set up a last-four tie with Brazil or Belgium.

Varane’s 40th-minute header from a Griezmann free-kick was only the second goal Uruguay had conceded all tournament. The South Americans went close to equalising just before the break, only for Martin Caceres’s goal-bound header to be brilliantly turned onto a post by goalkeeper Hugo Lloris.

But it was an error by Uruguay keeper Fernando Muslera that settled it when he tried to palm a routine long-range, swerving Griezmann shot after 61 minutes but misjudged it and allowed it to slip past him.

Uruguay, hard-hit by the absence of injured key striker Edinson Cavani, showed plenty of commitment trying to find a way back but France controlled the ball well to secure their Saint Petersburg semi-final slot. – REUTERS

France's Kylian Mbappe consoling Argentina's Lionel Messi after the match.
Football

Mbappe shrugs off Pele comparisons

Get The New Paper on your phone with the free TNP app. Download from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store now

FranceURUGUAY2018 World Cup Russia