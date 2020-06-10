France court blocks Ligue 1 teams' relegation
France's highest administrative court yesterday blocked the relegation of Amiens and Toulouse from Ligue 1, while rejecting Lyon's appeal against the decision to declare the season over.
The judge in the Council of State "validates the end of the season and the standings but suspends relegation", read a statement summarising the ruling.
The French league (LFP) brought a premature end to the campaign in late April due to the coronavirus pandemic, with Paris Saint-Germain declared champions.
The decision to call the season off with 10 rounds of matches unplayed followed an announcement by the French government that football could not restart because of the health crisis.
The judge also ordered the LFP and the French football federation to re-examine Ligue 1's format next season, which could feature 22 teams instead of 20. - AFP
Get The New Paper on your phone with the free TNP app. Download from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store now