France court blocks Ligue 1 teams' relegation

France's highest administrative court yesterday blocked the relegation of Amiens and Toulouse from Ligue 1, while rejecting Lyon's appeal against the decision to declare the season over.

The judge in the Council of State "validates the end of the season and the standings but suspends relegation", read a statement summarising the ruling.

The French league (LFP) brought a premature end to the campaign in late April due to the coronavirus pandemic, with Paris Saint-Germain declared champions.

The decision to call the season off with 10 rounds of matches unplayed followed an announcement by the French government that football could not restart because of the health crisis.