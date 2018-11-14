France hit by several injuries

English Premier League stars Anthony Martial, Paul Pogba and Benjamin Mendy will miss France's key Nations League fixture against Holland and the Uruguay friendly through injury, the French Football Federation (FFF) has announced.

The trio of players arrived in Paris for assessment but were deemed unfit to feature for Didier Deschamps' side.

Manchester United forward Martial has groin injury while teammate Pogba has a thigh problem.

Manchester City's Mendy has a knee injury.

Arsenal striker Alexandre Lacazette had replaced Martial but was unable to join the squad. His spot was taken by Borussia Moenchengladbach's Alessane Plea.

Tottenham's Moussa Sissoko takes Pogba's place in Deschamps' squad.