France jersey frees Pogba: Shearer

France's midfield general Paul Pogba is keen to avoid the heartbreak of Euro 2016 in Russia.

Pundits heaped praise on France midfielder Paul Pogba after he played a starring role in helping France reach the World Cup final yesterday morning (Singapore time).

Les Bleus beat Belgium 1-0 at Saint Petersburg Stadium thanks to a headed goal by Samuel Umtiti.

Pogba and N'Golo Kante helped create the platform for victory by winning the midfield battle, which was best highlighted by the fact that Belgium coach Roberto Martinez opted to substitute two of his three central midfielders - Mousa Dembele and Marouane Fellaini.

Former England striker Alan Shearer said that Pogba looked less afraid to make mistakes for France than he does for his club side Manchester United.

He told the BBC: "I think he plays with a freedom in this France team where if he makes a mistake it's accepted, but if he does that in a Man United shirt, he looks as if he is scared."

His fellow pundit and former Manchester United defender Rio Ferdinand, agreed, saying France look geared to get the best out of the 25-year-old.

He told the BBC: "I don't think the team (at United) is set up to benefit him sometimes. We are all trying to work that out.

"At United, sometimes he's not had the consistency and has been moved around.

"Maybe he isn't comfortable in that environment."

The man responsible for that environment, United boss Jose Mourinho, was a pundit on Russian TV for RT, and called his charge's performance mature.

Notably, the Portuguese praised his control and intelligence in holding his position, something he has sometimes criticised Pogba for not doing in the past.

He told RT: "I think (it was) a very good performance by Pogba.

"Pogba was mature, he played with maturity when he had to hold (his) position and keep control of the play.

"When (France coach Didier) Deschamps took off (Olivier) Giroud to bring on (Steven) N'Zonzi, Pogba had more freedom, but had freedom not to do silly things.

"He had freedom to keep the ball away from dangerous areas, to keep the ball, to assist (Antoine) Griezmann for a great chance - he was very, very mature."

Mourinho's former managerial rival Arsene Wenger seemed to take a similar view, praising the midfield general for keeping things simple.

The former Arsenal boss told beIN Sports: "Sometimes he can lose himself by doing things that aren't useful.

KEPT THINGS SIMPLE

"Today he kept things simple and was impressive.

"His long balls are exceptional, few can do that in the world."

It wasn't just pundits who were purring over Pogba, his coach Deschamps said the 25-year-old United star was "almost everywhere".

"All players need to be mentioned but it's true that Pogba was almost everywhere, not only in attack, but he was also efficient in defence," said the former midfielder, who has become only the fourth person to reach the World Cup final as a player and coach.

"I think Martinez had decided to put Fellaini on him, so Fellaini was only worried about Pogba.

"So, of course he had less freedom on the ball.

"But he knew what to do, he left very little waste. He was more creative in terms of recovery of the ball, one-on-ones, he performed very well.

"Paul has grown in the team, he is a very expressive player.

"He knows what he has to do and what he does on the pitch can only increase his legitimacy in the group."

The player himself was focused on making amends for Euro 2016, when France were upset on home soil in the final by Portugal.

Pogba told French newspaper L'Equipe: "The Euros were too beautiful; I still have that on my mind. We were there, we were so close to the title, but we just fell short.

"I do not want to relive that."