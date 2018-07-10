France right-back Pavard goes from fan to fantastic

France's Benjamin Pavard announced himself to the world after his brilliant strike against Argentina in the Round of 16.

It has been a remarkable rise - two years after supporting France at Euro 2016 from a fan zone, Benjamin Pavard is preparing to represent his country in a World Cup semi-final.

Pavard has already lit up the tournament with his wonder strike against Argentina. But the 22-year-old has never forgotten his roots in the little town of Jeumont, on the border with Belgium in northern France.

Coincidentally, Belgium now stand between right-back Pavard and Les Bleus, and a place in the World Cup final.

"To show that you can be born here, live and grow up in Jeumont and go on to succeed at the highest level of international football is a wonderful lesson for the children of Jeumont and it gives them hope for the future," said local mayor Benjamin Saint-Huille.

He has ensured that banners in support of their hero have been displayed around the little town of 10,000 inhabitants, an hour's drive south of Lille.

Pavard, who plays for VfB Stuttgart, grew up in Jeumont, but is not the first football star from the town - Jean-Pierre Papin, the former France and Marseille striker also hails from there.

He has always thanked me... he’s very grateful and that’s not the case for everyone. Rene Girard, Benjamin Pavard’s former coach at Lille

Pavard started playing at the age of six, and his talent was immediately obvious.

"At that age, he was already doing 50 keepy-ups, right foot, left foot, head. He could do everything, it was impressive," recalls Sullivan Skiba, who coached Pavard in his early days.

It did not take long for him to be spotted by Lille, and he joined the academy of the region's leading club.

A reserved personality, he turned out in central defence and sometimes in midfield.

Little by little, he began to assert himself.

"When he had to work, he was very serious. But outside, he was a bit of a joker, and he would turn his 1980s music up full blast. He was a rule-breaker," Corentin Halucha, who was at the Lille academy at the same time as Pavard and watched France's games at Euro 2016 with him at the fan zone in Lille, told AFP.

Then Pavard got lucky when first-team coach Rene Girard, impressed by his versatility, handed him his professional debut in 2015.

However, when Girard left, Pavard found himself out of favour, and the young defender decided to join Stuttgart, the German giants who had just been relegated from the Bundesliga. It was an inspired move.

Pavard helped Stuttgart win promotion in his first season and won his first cap for France late last year.

His performances at the World Cup have reportedly attracted the interest of Bundesliga giants Bayern Munich.

But Pavard has not let that fame get to his head.

"He has always thanked me and he sends me a message when anything happens in his career," says Girard. "He is very grateful and that is not the case for everyone. He is a golden kid."