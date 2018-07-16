France win World Cup amid goal controversies

France took their chances well despite Croatia playing the crispier football.

It was one match too far for Croatia as France won their second World Cup in an enthralling match that featured six goals, two of them controversial, at Moscow's Luzhniki Stadium last night.

The 4-2 winning margin flattered France, who were unspectacular but effectively took their chances, while Croatia could not, despite playing the crispier football in their first ever World Cup Final.

Les Bleus had a touch of luck - and some controversy - in the 18th minute when they had yet have a shot on target.

France was given a free-kick after Antoine Griezmann was fouled, but several television pundits including ex-England striker Alan Shearer and his German counterpart Juergen Klinsmann felt it was not a foul.

When Griezmann curled in the free-kick, Croatian striker Mario Mandzukic tried to head it clear, only to touch the ball past keeper Danijel Subasic.

It was the first ever own goal in a World Cup final, and it also set a record for the number of own goals - 12 - in a World Cup tournament.

The Croatians, who showed remarkable powers of recovery in coming from behind to win their previous three knockout-round matches, equalised 10 minutes later - also from a free-kick - after a foul on Ivan Perisic.

Modric's floating free-kick to the far post made its way back to Perisic, who coolly created space and drove a low shot into the bottom right-hand corner.

France regained the lead on 38 minutes after a controversial decision by Argentinian referee Nestor Pitana to award a penalty following appeals by the French.

A French corner had led to the ball brushing against Perisic's arm.

It did not look intentional but after consulting the Video Assistant Referee (VAR), Pitana pointed to the spot, and Griezmann duly converted.

Manchester United legend Roy Keane called it a "disgraceful decision" while his former team-mate Rio Ferdinand added: "Two bad decisions have really turned this game on its head."

In the second-half, France added two more goals - from Manchester United's Paul Pogba in the 59th minute and Paris Saint Germain prodigy Kylian Mbappe in the 65th.

Pogba became the first English Premier League player to score in a World Cup final since his compatriot, Arsenal's Emmanuel Petit, scored France's third goal against Brazil in the 1998 Final.

Mbappe is the first teenager to score in a final since Pele in the 1958 fnal.

Mandzukic clawed one back for Croatia in the 69th minute after a shocking mistake by French goalkeeper Hugo Lloris.

But by then, it was too little, too late.