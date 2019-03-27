France’s front three gives Iceland the Bleus

From left, Antoine Griezmann, Kylian Mbappe and Olivier Giroud have cemented their places as France's first-choice forwards.

Kylian Mbappe answered his critics with a sterling performance as France thrashed Iceland 4-0 in a Euro 2020 qualifier yesterday morning (Singapore time), showing no signs of irritation this time to continue his meteoric rise.

The striker, whose nerves had been pointed out in the 4-1 win against Moldova last Friday, kept his cool throughout to find the back of the net after the break and set up Samuel Umtiti and Antoine Griezmann for the first and fourth goals.

In Chisinau, the Paris Saint-Germain forward often sought individual solutions and was booked for diving, appearing less threatening than usual.

Coach Didier Deschamps, however, was never worried by a player who has now scored 12 and delivered seven assists in 30 games for France.

"There's no problem with Kylian. He's in the game like all the others. If you had been a football player, you would understand," Deschamps said at the Stade de France.

The 20-year-old's goal in Paris meant he became the youngest player to score 12 international goals since Denmark's Harald Nielsen, then 18, in 1960.

"Mbappe? He is a great player, he proves it every day. He is a phenomenon and sometimes, when you are one, you want to do more," said midfielder Blaise Matuidi.

"He's got character, it's a good thing. He already has a lot of maturity."

Mbappe is set to gain even more maturity as he benefits from Deschamps' unwavering trust, having been fielded in France's last 28 games, the longest run since Patrick Vieira played 44 successive matches between 1999 and 2002.

Deschamps also noted that Mbappe's relationship with fellow striker Griezmann had improved.

"They are efficient. There is a complementary partnership between Antoine and Kylian, and not just when they have the ball. It's also how they occupy space when they don't have it," the coach said.

GIROUD PRAISE

Deschamps also praised Olivier Giroud, who left his club frustrations behind him as two goals in two games saw him reach an international milestone that cemented his place among his country's greats.

The Chelsea striker, who has started only six English Premier League games and scored once from 21 appearances in the English top flight this season, now has 35 goals from 89 caps.

The 32-year-old is third in the list of France's all-time top scorers between Michel Platini (41) and David Trezeguet (34). Thierry Henry tops the list with 51 goals.

"From a personal point of view, it must be a source of great pride for him," said Deschamps.

"He arrived with us having not played a lot with his club, even if he has been super efficient in the Europa League and with us.

"He is playing according to his style, he brings something to the team."

Giroud's positioning in the penalty area draws most of the defence's attention as his physical presence poses a constant threat and helps his fellow forwards find space.

As a result, Griezmann and Mbappe, who both also scored against Moldova and Iceland, enjoyed relative freedom against two defensive-minded sides.

It was Giroud's goal that put France 2-0 up, leaving Iceland with virtually no chance of a comeback.

"We know he's a really important player for them the way they play," said visiting coach Erik Hamren.

"You could see that today, he's a really good player for France, the way they use him."