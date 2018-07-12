France’s win sparks wild celebrations

France's World Cup semi-final victory over Belgium unleashed a wave of euphoria across the country.

Delirious supporters draped in the France flag spilled on to Parisian boulevards as the blare of car horns reverberated through the French capital.

In a fan zone outside City Hall on the banks of the River Seine, jubilant supporters embraced and lit smoke flares.

Said 41-year-old Gilles Rove in Paris' Belleville neighbourhood: "Nobody believed this could happen at the beginning of the World Cup, but this team has really shown something in recent weeks."

"This team gives me goosebumps, even more so than the team of 1998," he added, in reference to the last time France won the World Cup, on home soil against Brazil 20 years ago.

However, celebrations in Paris were marred by clashes between riot police and mobs on the iconic Champs Elysees avenue. TV images showed bare-chested men hurling plastic crowd-control barriers and other missiles at the armed officers, who charged back.