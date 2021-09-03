France’s winless run continues

World champions France's winless run has extended to four matches, following a disappointing 1-1 home draw with Bosnia and Herzegovina in a World Cup Group D qualifier yesterday morning (Singapore time).

Didier Deschamps' men played nearly half the match with 10 men, after Sevilla centre-back Jules Kounde was sent off for a rough tackle early in the second half.

Earlier, Les Bleus had Antoine Griezmann to thank for a quick equaliser, after Edin Dzeko had put the visitors ahead in the 36th minute.

Despite the stalemate at Strasbourg's La Meinau Stadium, France remain unbeaten in four games and lead the group with eight points, four ahead of Ukraine who were held to a 2-2 draw by hosts Kazakhstan.

"It's always more complicated when you play with 10 men. But we re-organised to be more compact to at least keep the result," Deschamps said.

"Of course, that's not what we were looking for but World Cup qualifiers are hard for everyone. We have a point but we will be looking for two wins in our next two games."

France were looking to get back to winning ways after their penalty shoot-out defeat by Switzerland in the last 16 of Euro 2020, which followed draws with Hungary and Portugal in the group stage.

Les Bleus started with an intense pressing game, but the visitors threatened through Miralem Pjanic and Dzeko, who opened the scoring from just inside the box with a low shot that went in between the legs of Presnel Kimpembe.

France were level four minutes later when Griezmann's attempted header from Kylian Mbappe's corner took a deflection off Dennis Hadzikadunic's thigh and went into the net.

A VAR (video assistant referee) review confirmed the ball had gone past the line and Les Bleus were fortunate to reach the interval level at 1-1.

It became even harder for France after Kounde was shown a straight red card after a VAR review for a brutal tackle on Sead Kolasinac in the 51st minute.

Midfielder Jordan Veretout, who was handed a debut due to N'Golo Kante's injury, made way for fullback Leo Dubois and, although France continued to dominate, there was a lack of cutting edge up front, with Mbappe and Karim Benzema struggling to gel as a partnership.

The duo could have become clubmates earlier this week, if not for Paris Saint-Germain's refusal to sell Mbappe to Real Madrid despite a reported bid of at least 180 million euros (S$286.3m).

But Benzema believes they will be able to work on their understanding on a daily basis soon, telling broadcaster RTL: "He is a player who will play for Real Madrid one day or another.

"We get along really well and I would like him to be with me in Madrid already."

Deschamps added fresh legs 14 minutes from time by replacing Griezmann and Benzema with Kingsley Coman and Anthony Martial, but they also failed to conjure up a winner.